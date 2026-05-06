Gardaí called following alleged safety order breach

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of breaching a safety order in Waterford.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month via video link from prison, where he is in custody on unrelated matters. He is accused of allegedly breaching a safety order, contrary to Section 33 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that in February 2025, Gardaí received a report from a woman about an alleged domestic incident at a house in Waterford City.

The woman was found with a cut on her face by Garda officers, and said that a man, identified as the accused, had allegedly struck her, Sgt. Hickey said.

It was noted by Sgt. Hickey that the woman did not receive medical treatment following the incident.

Judge Cheatle decided to accept jurisdiction in the case, meaning that the matter will stay in the District Court. The judge put the matter back to 18 May next for hearing.

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Robyn Power