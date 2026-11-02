GRAHAM COUGHLAN COMMITS FUTURE TO WATERFORD FC

Waterford FC are thrilled to announce today that Graham Coughlan has committed his future to the Blues, signing a multi-year contract extension to remain as Waterford FC Head Coach.

Having joined the Blues on a contract until the end of the 2026 League of Ireland campaign at the beginning of May, Coughlan has now put pen to paper on a multi-year deal to remain at the RSC.

Since coming to the Blues, Coughlan has led his side to a seventh-placed finish in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division table & secured the Blues’ place in this year’s Club Orange Men’s FAI Cup Final, which takes place this Sunday against Derry City at the Aviva Stadium (3pm kick-off).

Overall, Coughlan has taken charge of 26 games as Waterford FC Head Coach, winning 14 – picking up 36 points in the process – as the Blues now turn their attention to our most historic club fixture for over 22 years this Sunday afternoon in Landsdowne Road.

Speaking on signing his new contract, Graham Coughlan outlined his excitement to continue his role at the club, saying:

“Football is my life, it’s all I know, and I couldn’t have envisaged for it to go as good as it did. I couldn’t have walked into a better dressing room with a better group of lads.

I’m really enjoying my time here, especially over the next few weeks as it’s only then when you can look back on things and fully realise what we’ve done & what we’ve grown here at the club.

It’s been brilliant here, and I’m looking forward to the years ahead here at Waterford”

Waterford FC Chairman Jamie Pilley is delighted to have Graham commit his future at the RSC with a multi-year contract, commenting:

“We are absolutely delighted Graham has committed his long-term future to the Club.

Since arriving, the turnaround has been sensational and speaks for itself.

To turn what was a really difficult situation around, and reach the FAI Cup Final has been something really special, and I hope we can go one step further with an historic victory at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Regardless of Sunday’s result we can now start to plan for the future and allow Graeme to add to what is a superb squad ahead of the new season.”