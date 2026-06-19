Greenway from Ferrybank to New Ross gets new section

It was confirmed at the May meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council that the long awaited Curraghmore to Ferrybank stetch of the South East Greenway is finally set to open.

As explained by Kilkenny County Council, “the South East Greenway is a spectacular 24 km off-road cycling and walking trail along an old railway line”.

“The South East Greenway is designed to connect the Norman Town of New Ross to the Viking city of Waterford, through the scenic countryside of South Kilkenny and skirting close to the beautiful River Barrow.

“The Greenway will provide an attractive amenity for visitors to the area as well as providing an environmentally friendly alternative for commuters into Waterford and New Ross.

The Greenway follows the line of the disused New Ross to Waterford Railway.”

The announcement of the South East Greenway was widely celebrated, as it had the potential to improve the quality of life of those living between and around South Kilkenny and New Ross. When complete, it is hoped the greenway will bring this beautiful place into better use without disturbing the natural surroundings.

Despite only good intentions around the South East Greenway, the project has face repeated delays. Handovers procedures between contactors and local authorities and minor snag lists were cited as reason for the delay, to the frustration of the Councillors in the region.

In June they finally received confirmation that the 6km stretch from Curraghmore to Ferrybank was to open within weeks. This section of the Greenway had originally been scheduled to open in 2025. There are reports that the public are using this greenway long before the official date of completion.

The announcement comes after Waterford Council decided to separate the end of the greenway from the North Quays project, allowing the section to be signed off.

New Cathaoirleach for South Kilkenny, Ger Frisby, had raised the issue repeatedly in recent months.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty commented that the first time the greenway had been mentioned to her was 2012, while joining all her colleagues in welcoming the opening, despite wondering why it took so long.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme