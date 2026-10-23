Guilty plea to money laundering

A young man has pleaded guilty to money laundering a sum of over €4,000.

Obinna Ugochukwu (25) of 17 Crystal Court, Waterford, was arraigned at a sitting of Waterford Circuit Court recently before Judge Eugene O’Kelly.

He pleaded guilty to money laundering of €4,206 at a location within the state on 30 June 2023, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

Defence counsel Kate Kelly BL said the matter is ready to proceed for sentencing, and she wished to reserve her position on seeking a Probation report to be prepared on her client.

Judge O’Kelly remanded the accused on bail to appear before the court again on 13 January 2027.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power