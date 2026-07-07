Guilty plea to sleight of hand scam

A 19-year old man recently appeared in court in connection with a sleight of hand scam at a shop in Waterford city.

Bela Munteanu, with an address at 97 Doyle Street, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court last month. He pleaded guilty to a charge of making a gain or causing loss by deception, contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, relating to an incident in March 2025.

The court heard that a bench warrant was previously issued for the accused’s arrest, after he failed to appear in court for the matter in June 2025. Judge Staunton executed the bench warrant for the case to be dealt with.

Sergeant Alan Hayes told the court that at 3.45pm on 10 March 2025, the accused entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at Barronstrand Street, Waterford city, and attempted to buy a pair of shoes worth €400. He asked for cash back on the purchase, and through a sleight of hand exchange, only paid €300, and the business ended up at a loss of €100, Sgt Hayes said.

It was noted in court that the accused has no previous convictions.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said his client is a father of two, and did not originally appear in court as he was out of the country, but wanted to deal with it when he came back to Ireland.

Mr. Delahunty asked if the accused could avoid a conviction if possible, and added that he brought €100 with him to court as compensation.

Judge Staunton decided to apply Section 1 (1) of the Probation Act, and directed for the €100 to be handed back to the Tommy Hilfiger store.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power