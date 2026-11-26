Waterford was acknowledged as a notable exception in Dáil this week in relation to a shortage of Community Welfare Officers across the country, with a TD from Dublin noting that ‘heroic work’ had happened across the county.

Community Welfare Officers assess individual claims for those experiencing financial hardship. This might be because a social welfare application has yet to be processed, or a one off expense far exceeds the financial capability of an individual already experiencing financial precarity.

According to Dublin Bay South TD Eoin Hayes, the amount of the number of CWOs in the country has gone from 800 to 160 in the past ten years.

“They gave me a shocking figure. There used to be 800 community welfare officers and the number has reduced to 160 over the last ten years,” he explained. “I am interested to know if that was a direction from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform or if it was a decision taken by the Department of Social Protection? There is an issue with a high turnover of staff. That was the other issue they reported. That is no wonder if the Minister has cut the community welfare officer headcount by about 80%.”

In reply to this Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary singled out Waterford as an example which he said managed to maintain a CWO service even during the recent public sector strikes.

“I am constantly watching the availability of community welfare services,” he said. “Particularly the regional spread so that people are available. We also have fantastic flexibility.

“I commend community welfare officers. I take this opportunity to thank the team in Waterford who responded very quickly to the situation there.

“I thank the Minister of State, Deputy Butler, Deputies Cullinane and Conor D. McGuinness, and the Minister of State, Deputy Cummins, who raised it with me directly. That shows the commitment of our staff and their flexibility. They did that even during an industrial dispute.”

While TD Hayes acknowledged what he called ‘heroic work’ in Waterford, he said other offices face hostile working conditions which include verbal and physical abuse.

“Notwithstanding the heroic work that was done in Waterford, there were reports of issues in Limerick, Portlaoise, Newbridge and there are genuine issues in localised situations in certain Intreo centres,” he said.

“In particular, one of the issues that was raised a lot was a challenging work environment in terms of verbal abuse, physical abuse, vacancies and understaffing – not just for the staff members, but also for the customers or the people who are attending Intreo centres,” he added.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme