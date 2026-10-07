Illegal dumping at Portlaw GAA

In what Councillor Declan Clune described as a ‘good news story’, illegal dumpers were caught after the Council installed CCTV on the Portlaw GAA grounds.

There have been multiple reports of illegal dumping at Portlaw GAA, and it is believed the incidents may be connected.

These comments come after multiple disputes between the Comeragh Councillors and the Environment Department of the Council, in which the councillors’ request for CCTV to prevent dumping in the Comeragh region have not been successful, with officials for the Environment Department citing a low number of reported dumping incidents when compared with Waterford City.

Within this ‘good news story’ is a point that CCTV has a role to play beyond the City as it was, in this case, immediately effective.

“There was some illegal dumping at the Portlaw GAA club,” explained Cllr. Clune at the recent meeting of Comeragh Municipal District Council.

“The club themselves contacted the Environment Department, they went out and put up a camera and within a couple of days they caught the person who was doing the repeated illegal dumping.

“It just shows the proactive nature of the Council, the Environment Department, and how effective these cameras are. A good news story,” he added.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme