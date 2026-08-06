Jail term for theft of cash from house

A man has received a prison sentence for theft from a house in Waterford city two years ago.

John Hennessy (42) of McGwire House, Waterford city, appeared before Judge Eugene O’Kelly via video link for a sentencing hearing at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court in July. He pleaded guilty to the theft of cash, relating to an incident that occurred in February 2024.

The court heard that on 22 February 2024, a woman reported that the accused and other man, who were both known to her, entered her house by kicking in the door, and took €100 in cash.

It was noted that the accused was arrested the following day and indicated an ‘early’ guilty plea in the case. The money was not recovered.

The accused has 82 previous convictions, and is currently in custody for an unrelated matter.

Acting for the defendant, barrister Gareth Hayden BL said that an arrangement to “purchase drugs” had been made between the accused, the other man, and the woman. Mr. Hayden added that the offence occurred when money was ‘not’ handed over.

The barrister added that the guilty plea was of ‘comfort’ to the injured party, and that his client had a long period of around 40 months with no criminal convictions. He also highlighted to Judge O’Kelly that the accused has ‘serious’ addiction issues, but has engaged with drugs counselling services and a methadone treatment programme in the past.

Judge O’Kelly said aggravating factors in the case were that the door was kicked in, and that it is was the home of someone he knew. The judge stated the offence was in the ‘“low range” of gravity and set a headline sentence of three years.

However, due to factors such as the accused’s guilty plea and his addiction problems, he reduced this by nine months to leave a sentence of two years and three months. Judge O’Kelly suspended the final 18 months of the sentence for a period of 18 months, on the condition that the accused engages with the Probation service, drugs counselling services and any residential treatment programmes that may be available to him.

Handing down the sentence, the Judge told Mr. Hayden: “I will remember the opportunity I have given him if he comes before the court again.”

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power