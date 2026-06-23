Judge ‘tired’ of remanding people in custody who need psychiatric treatment

A Waterford judge recently said that he is ‘tired’ of remanding people in custody who need psychiatric treatment, but is ‘forced’ to do so due to the system in Ireland.

A man who is currently awaiting a psychiatric report was produced at Waterford District Court before Judge Kevin Staunton this month for a book of evidence to be served. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been in custody since December 2025, and faces charges of alleged possession of an article capable of causing injury, contrary to Section 9 (5) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, as well as allegedly making a threat to kill or cause serious harm, and alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Sections 5 and 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The charges arose from two separate alleged incidents on 10 and 14 December 2025 at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and Sara Technology, Broadstreet, and the case has come up several times in court since. It was previously heard that the Section 5 and 9 charges will stay in the District Court, but the alleged assault causing harm charge, which involved a male nurse at UHW, will be sent higher to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Acting for the accused, solicitor Ken Cunningham previously told the court that he is ‘unable’ to take instruction from his client in relation to a plea due to a delay with the preparation of a psychiatric report.

Mr. Cunningham confirmed last week that his client is still awaiting a psychiatric report, and is currently on a waiting list for a bed at the Central Mental Hospital (CMH). The solicitor said he remains unable to take instruction from the accused due to his underlying mental health issues, and told the court that the delay with sourcing psychiatrists to prepare reports in Ireland is ‘diabolical’.

Judge Staunton replied that he is ‘tired’ of remanding people who need psychiatric treatment in custody when they shouldn’t be there, but is ‘forced’ to do so due to the system, although this is ‘unacceptable.’

The judge issued the alibi warning to the accused, and sent him forward for trial to the current sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court for trial on the alleged assault causing harm charge.

In relation to the charges remaining at the District Court, Judge Staunton remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again via video link on Tuesday 23 June, with a view to concluding the case.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power