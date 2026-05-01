Jurisdiction refused in alleged burglary case

A Waterford judge has refused jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and taking electronic devices.

Stephen Finn (39) of 166 St John’s Park,Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court recently. He is charged with alleged burglary, contrary to Section 12 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that on 4 June, 2025, Gardaí received a report of an alleged burglary. A woman living in the Ardkeen area of Waterford city returned home that day to find the back window of her house open, and that her belongings had allegedly been ‘rooted through’, Sgt Hickey said.

It is alleged that €2,500 worth of electronic devices, including a laptop, were taken from the house during the incident.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham highlighted that no-one had been present in the property at the time of the alleged incident.

Judge Staunton decided to refuse jurisdiction in the case, which will direct the matter to a higher court. The judge remanded the accused on bail to 9 June, 2026, when the case will be mentioned again.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power