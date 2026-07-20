Larchville Resident takes action after no help from Council

A local resident has left themselves out of pocket and spent a day of their time to clean the cobbles along the road in Larchville, near the bottom bus stop on Paddy Brown’s Road, between SETU main campus and Lisduggan Shopping Centre.

Speaking to The Munster Express, the resident, who asked not to be named, explained that they had repeatedly contacted the council and local councillors to ask that this stretch of cobbles to be cleaned.

The cobbles had become so unkept that they were barely visible beneath a layer of soil and grass.

After raising this issue since 2021, the resident eventually took action after learning that the cobbles had been sprayed with weed killer but would not be cleaned.

“After reporting the condition of these public cobbles to Waterford City and County Council, I was disappointed to be told they would not be cleaned. Rather than leave them in that state, I spent hours power-washing them myself,” the resident explained.

“This wasn’t an easy job, but I believe our public spaces should be clean, safe and well maintained for everyone,” he continued.

“Residents shouldn’t feel they have to carry out work on public property because their concerns have been overlooked.

“I’m not looking to criticise for the sake of it. My hope is that this highlights an issue that deserves attention and encourages a more proactive approach to maintaining our local communities.”

The resident also told this newspaper that he does not believe such an issue would be allowed to drag on along the Mall, or another more visible area of the City.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme Aaron Kent