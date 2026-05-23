Local Men’s Sheds get funding boost

A total of 369 Mens Sheds around the country have received additional funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

This funding allowed for a grant of up to €3,000, which was distributed through the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, to assist with operational costs such as heating, electricity bills, and insurance.

In Waterford a total of €20,865.32 was split between nine Men’s Sheds.

Déise, Dungarvan, Lismore, Miincéirí, and Shedworx, all received €3,000; while, Waterford Estuary received €2,804.37; Tallow received €1,914.08; Waterford City received €580; Portlaw received €566.87.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary said he was delighted to introduce this funding as he called Men’s Shed’s a ‘vital service.’

“I am delighted to have been able to provide this funding to the IMSA to help support Men’s Sheds throughout the country,” commented Minister Calleary.

“Men’s Sheds provide a vital service to men up and down the country allowing them to come together in a safe, comfortable, and inclusive environment where the can share skills, connect with one another and with their communities.

“I hope this funding will provide a much needed helping hand to Men’s Sheds in terms of their operational and running costs, allowing them to continue in their vital service to the men of Ireland,” added Minister Calleary.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme