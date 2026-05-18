Major housing development in Gracedieu

A planning application has been made to Waterford Council seeking permission to develop 167 residential dwellings on Carrickphierish Road, near Gracedieu. The application is in pre-validation stage and was received on May 6.

This comes just a week after an application for 65 new dwellings on Quary Road, also in the Gracedieu area.

The latest application seeks to deliver 105 houses, 30 apartments, 32 duplex apartments, as well as a public open space, a creche and 3 commercial/retail units.

The houses will be a mixture of detached, semi-detached, and terrace dwellings, consisting of 23 two bed units, 39 three bed units, 43 four bed units.

274 car parking spaces are also included in the proposal and 112 cycling spaces.

This application is in pre-validation stage and a decision is due on June 30.

AARON KENT