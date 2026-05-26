Man assaulted girlfriend when she tried to end relationship

Waterford District Court recently heard a case involving a young man charged with assaulting his girlfriend after she tried to break up with him.

Dominick Hannigan (20) of 1 Crystal Court, Kilcohan, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court this month. He was charged with assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, damaging property, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act, as well possession of cannabis for personal use, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on 20 July 2025, Gardaí received a report from a woman who said that she had been assaulted and had her laptop smashed by her boyfriend, identified as the accused, during an argument.

The woman had attempted to break up with the accused the day before, and he “went into a rage” by smashing her laptop against the headboard of a bed and pushing her, which caused bruising, Sgt Phelan said.

The court also heard that the accused took the woman’s phone and passport. Photos of her injuries were presented to Judge Staunton, along with a victim impact statement that was not read out in court.

A separate incident where the accused was discovered in possession of cannabis occurred on 6 March 2026.

It was noted in court that the accused has four previous convictions, related to public order and drug matters.

Acting for the defendant, Ciarán P Murphy BL said his client is working full-time, has attended counselling, and completed the MEND programme. Mr. Murphy noted that the accused paid €300 in compensation to the woman. He then presented a letter of apology from the accused to Judge Staunton, which was also not read out in court.

Judge Staunton said that from reading the woman’s victim impact statement, she “appears to have put the matter behind her.”

He added that she is ‘magnanimous’ in believing that both her and the accused have moved on, and that although the situation may have been “fuelled by drink”, she believes the accused wasn’t ‘deliberately’ trying to hurt her.

However, the judge said that it was “difficult to accept” the ‘extensive’ bruising she received on her body, which is “not what you’d normally associate with pushing.”

He added that “it is still an assault on a female.”

The accused’s mother was present with him in court, and addressed Judge Staunton. She said she believes he has undiagnosed Borderline Personality Disorder, which could be relevant in the matter.

Judge Staunton said he was ‘glad’ the accused is working full-time, and attended the MEND programme “of his own volition.”

However, he said the assault was the “serious aspect” and decided to hand the accused a six month jail term, suspended for 12 months for this charge. The other matters were taken into consideration.

Handing down the sentence, the Judge said he wished both the woman and the accused “all the best going forward.”

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power