Man charged with murder of woman in West Waterford

A man has appeared in court in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body at her home near Youghal this week.

Finnegan ‘Finn’ Yowell (33) with an address at Old School House, Ticknock, Co. Waterford appeared before Judge John O’Leary at a sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court this morning (Wednesday 17 June). He is charged with the murder of 81-year-old Noreen Daly.

Ms. Daly’s body was found at her home in Ardsallagh, near Youghal bridge last Monday afternoon.

Detective Garda Stephen Condon of Dungarvan Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution, and said the accused made no reply when he was charged.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham made an application for his client to receive a medical and psychiatric evaluation. No application was made for bail.

Judge John O’Leary granted the application for the accused to be assessed.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court next Tuesday 23 June.

ROBYN POWER