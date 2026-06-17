Men charged over alleged serious assault on jogger

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged serious assault against a jogger in Waterford city last week.

Waterford Gardaí received a report of the alleged assault at St John’s River Walk, Tramore Road, Waterford at 7.10pm on Monday 8 June.

A man was out for a jog on the walkway between 6.35 and 6.55pm that evening when he was approached by two males unknown to him, and allegedly assaulted at an area opposite Kingfisher Gym, by the footbridge over St John’s River, into Ashley Avenue.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Both appeared to be in their late twenties, and both were wearing blue, one possibly [has] brown hair and a beard. Following some questions directed at the jogger by the suspects, they began to assault the victim by kicking and punching him, and he sustained multiple lacerations on his hands and arms.”

The man was brought to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) with serious but non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

In an update, a spokesperson for Waterford Garda Station has confirmed that two men aged in their 30s with addresses in Waterford city were arrested and charged in relation to the alleged incident. The men have been charged with assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, and are due to appear before Waterford District Court on Thursday 25 June.

The spokesperson added: “The injured party has been released from hospital and is recovering. Waterford Gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”