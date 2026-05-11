Motorist had no valid licence or insurance

A man with 40 previous road traffic convictions pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance recently.

Sean Smith (39) of 22 Beechwood Grove, Portlaw, Waterford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month.

He pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, contrary to Section 38 (1) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961, and driving without valid insurance, contrary to Section 56 (1) and (3) of the same act.

Sergeant Micheal Hickey outlined to the court that shortly before 11.00am on 18 November 2025, the accused was stopped while driving in Portlaw by Garda Anna Boland.

Sgt Hickey said that after speaking to the accused, Garda Boland discovered that he was driving while disqualified, and he did not have valid insurance on the vehicle.

It was noted in court that the accused has 67 previous convictions, which include 40 road traffic related matters. His previous road traffic convictions include 9 offences of driving without a licence, and 11 driving without insurance matters.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham said that his client has children with additional needs that he cares for at home, and that on the day he had a call that “didn’t go well” so used driving as a means of “therapy or solitude.”

Mr. Cunningham added that the car was seized following the incident, and that the accused was co-operative with Gardaí by admitting that he was disqualified.

Judge Cheatle decided to put the matter back to September 2026 for a Probation report to be completed, which will include an assessment to check if the accused is suitable for community service.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power