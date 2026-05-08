Murphy would ‘hate’ for quay to remain a car park

Speaking at the Metropolitan meeting for April, Cllr Jason Murphy said he would “hate” to see the lease renewed for carparks on the Quay.

Cllr Murphy was following up on an issue he had raised before, as he suggests that Waterford’s quayside is being wasted as a carpark.

Senior Engineer Paul Johnston, speaking on behalf of the Council, was hesitant to commit, citing the need for an alternative space if the car parks were to be removed.

“People in Waterford will be aware I think that the Waterford quayside is the longest urban quayside on the island of Ireland,” said Cllr Murphy.

“Everyone agrees it is not properly utilised. What’s brought it to the fore is the south side plaza off the new pedestrian bridge, I have to say it’s a great job, the plaza there the grounds work, is second to none. It shows you what could be done on the rest of the quayside if we had the desire to do it.”

Cllr Murphy went on to explain that Waterford Council may soon have the opportunity to chose another purpose for the quayside.

“It has been brought to my attention that the central carparks on the quay are owned by Waterford City Council and leased to private operators. It is my information that that lease is coming to expire in the near future, if this is a fact I would ask that the council would look at using that space in a more productive manner,” he said.

“I think it is an utter shame and I think everyone would agree that we have carparks along one of the most beautiful quaysides on the island of Ireland. I would hate to see an opportunity pass like the expiring of this lease.

“I would hate to see another lease being written by these private car park operators,” he continued, “I don’t think this is an opportunity we should miss.”

In reply to this, Mr. Johnston was reluctant to commit to the suggestion as he said these carparks were vital to the hotels along the quay.

“I would echo your comments on the south plaza and how well it has turned out but,” he said. “Before we would look, we would have to provide an alternative. The parking on the quay is a lifeline for the hotels there and they simply wouldn’t be able to operate [without them].

“We would have to look at an alternative but we have committed to undertaking an overall parking review,” Mr. Johnston added.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme