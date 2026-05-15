N25 speed camera raised in Dáil

The N25 speed camera near Glenmore in South Kilkenny has been the source of continuous controversy since it was installed last year.

While the N25 has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous national roads in the country, the static speed camera was intended to save lives and improve driver behaviour

The static speed camera on the N25 got off to a rocky start, with over 900 speeding fines issued due to human error. Although the fines were refunded and the penalty points were removed, rumours of motorists being wrongly blamed for speeding have persisted. This combined with the 80km speed camera being new to what has long been a 100km road, has made the static camera a persistent source of controversy.

On April 30 last TD George Lawlor brought a complaint regarding the camera to the Dáil.

“Last year, the N25 around the area of Glenmore in County Kilkenny was the recipient of a much welcome static speed camera,” explained Deputy Lawlor. “However, because of inadequate and poorly placed signage, this camera is penalising even the safest of drivers. Literally thousands of drivers have been caught by this static speed camera because there is no adequate signage.

“People driving at 100 km/h have to drop to 80 km/h when they see the sign but given that they come into the camera's zone within 50 or 60 yards, they have no chance to adjust their speed properly,” he said.

“I spoke to a woman recently who received three penalty notices, in other words nine points, in the space of a week as a result of the poor and inadequate signage to which I refer,” explained the TD.

“As the Leas-Cheann Comhairle will probably agree, this has energised the people of south Kilkenny and Wexford. One hundred tickets a week are going to Wexford people who use this road, which is the main Waterford to Wexford road. Can the relevant authorities be asked to improve upon this? People are suffering and being penalised rather unfairly.

“It has been sad that the signs meet all the appropriate guidelines, although drivers continue to dispute their effectiveness, and rumours persist about where the camera can detect offences along this long stretch of the N25,” Deputy Lawlor added.

In reply to this query, Tánaiste Simon Harris had no sympathy for such complaints.

“I rarely disagree with the Deputy,” he said. “And I do not mean to be argumentative, but that woman in Wexford received penalty points because she was speeding not because there was a lack of signage. Speed kills.

“I encourage people to put up correct signage, but we are living through a road safety crisis. Static cameras are an effort to try to assist people. Nobody likes to get penalty points. If you obey the rules of the road, you will not get penalty points,” the Tánaiste added.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme