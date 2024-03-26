Ann Hennebry's Retirement 

Ann Hennebry, Deputy Principal in Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore retired on Friday after a long and distinguished career as a teacher and a member of the school's leadership team. .

After some years as a Maths and PE teacher in Stella Maris Secondary school, Ann moved onto a senior leadership role in the newly amalgamated school Ardscoil na Mara. Her enthusiasm, professionalism and hard work ethic has left an indelible mark on many aspects of the school community.

Delivering the best educational opportunities to the students of Tramore has always been at the heart of Ann's career, where she worked tirelessly to support the academic advancement of all students while also supporting their extracurricular interests and achievements.

Anns' legacy to Ardscoil na Mara will continue through the many student-centred initiatives which she developed and promoted throughout her career as a school leader.

While Ardscoil na Mara lament the great loss to their school of such a committed, professional and hard working colleague, they also wish Ann many long years of a happy and healthy retirement with her family and friends.