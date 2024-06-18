Anne Valley Walk boxadmin | 18th Jun 2024 | News The walking trail from the main car park to the castle car park will be closed from Monday to Friday until the end of June. The castle car park to Annestown remains open. Waterford City and County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused. Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.