Sun, 23rd Jun 2024

Anne Valley Walk  

| 18th Jun 2024 | News

The walking trail from the main car park to the castle car park will be closed from Monday to Friday until the end of June. The castle car park to Annestown remains open.  

 

Waterford City and County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

 

