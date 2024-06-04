Body Worn Cameras will be rolled out to Waterford Gardaí in coming months

PAUL MOONEY

Gardaí in Waterford City will start to use Body Worn Cameras in the coming months, as part of a pilot scheme, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has stated.

Last Friday morning, the first phase of the pilot scheme commenced in Dublin, where frontline Gardaí in three stations were issued with Body Worn Cameras.

An Garda Síochána is undertaking three phased introductions as part of its proof of concepts stage. Each phase involves the use of a range of Body Worn Cameras by frontline Gardaí in specific locations nationwide. The Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Act 2023 was signed into law on the 5th of December 2023.

Garda Commissioner Harris attended the launch at Store Street Garda Station, Dublin, along with Taoiseach Simon Harris and the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

Speaking at the launch, Commissioner Harris confirmed that Body Worn Cameras would be issued to frontline members at Waterford City Garda Station, along with the Garda Station in Limerick City “in the coming months”, as part of the pilot roll-out.

The three Proof of Concept phases will test the technical aspects of each camera, how they will be used operationally in addition to the training, Code of Practice and governance of their use. When complete, the three-phased pilot will inform their introduction in Garda Stations nationwide.

Commissioner Harris said the launch of the Body Worn Cameras and the supporting Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) “is an important milestone for An Garda Síochána towards the implementation of Information-Led Policing”.

“The ability of An Garda Síochána to securely acquire and process digital evidence is a key feature of modern policing,” Commissioner Harris said, noting that the devices “will act as an important evidentiary tool”.