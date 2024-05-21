Busy week for new Editor  

Newly appointed Editor of The Munster Express, Paul Mooney, has just completed his first week in the job.

He described it as “a huge honour for me to take up such an important position of a renowned and prestigious publication as The Munster Express”.

“It was a busy and bustling week for me settling into the role, but the team here have been fantastic in their support and Managing Director Doreen Connolly has given me great guidance,” said Paul.

Paul said he is aware The Munster Express has an historical legacy of delivering quality, reliable and trustworthy news for 160 years and has vowed to maintain that legacy into the future, especially in the era of fake news which is so widespread across social media and the internet.

Paul has worked in journalism for over the past 25 years, covering a wide range of local and national news for various media outlets.

After he qualified in journalism and law, he started out in the Dungarvan Observer at the turn of the century, where he got a grounding not only in writing news, but in page make-up, graphic design and photography.

On taking up the role of Editor, Paul said there is a great, hard-working team at The Munster Express headed by Managing Director Doreen Connolly, and he hopes to add to the team and continue to deliver top quality and trustworthy journalism for Waterford and the south east across print and digital.