Educate Together National School and Waterford Walls

Waterford Eduacte Together NS are delighted to announce that our school will this year be part of the Waterford Walls Project.

The front wall of our school will be transformed into an amazing piece of art by one of the world's top street artists. This wall will be one of the largest and most striking pieces in this year's festival.

We hope that this piece of art will inspire our children's creativity as they enter the school each day. The Carrickphierish area is a vibrant and emerging community in our city and Waterford ETNS hopes that this artwork will be something for everyone in our community to be proud of.

With the North Western Suburbs Community Development plan on that, this will help mark the beginning of and pave the way for further development and enhancement works in the locality.