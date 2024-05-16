Eli Brinza wins Chinese Competition

Waterford student Eli Brinza, from Newtown Junior School has won the finals of the All-Ireland Chinese Bridge-Chinese Show Competition for primary school students. The competition, held at University of Galway on 11th May 2024, saw competitors from all over Ireland go head to head in a speech and talent show, showing their mastering of the Chinese language.

Eli’s speech theme was ‘Chinese, Joy and Fun’ and for the performance part of the competition he played a medley of traditional Chinese songs on piano while singing.

He will now go on to represent Ireland in the World Finals, which will be held in China later this year and he will compete with students from all around the globe.