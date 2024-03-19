Envision Kitchens Waterford helping you Envision your dream space this year

Looking into 2024, Envision Kitchen & Interiors Waterford decided it was the perfect time to release their new vision for their business and rebrand from the well known and successful Yunax Modern Furniture.

“We originally started with Wardrobes and custom projects for our clients,” says Charlie, who has 35 years experience as a carpenter and is the managing director of Envision Kitchens. “ We noticed a big gap in the market for premium German and Italian kitchens that can be custom designed and installed with precision by our in house team”

“Our team's biggest strength is being able to find the perfect creative solution to bring your vision to life” states Charlie, “we wanted to represent this strength in our new name and vision”

As well as creating bespoke kitchens in house with their expert design team, Envision Kitchens design, supply and fit walk in Wardrobes, free standing wardrobes and also design and fit custom projects such as bespoke furniture and paneling.

Their sales and design team is always on hand with the latest knowledge from the kitchen industry to steer their customer in the right direction when creating their kitchen or custom project.

With a bespoke Waterford showroom located at Unit 1 Johnstown business park Waterford, you can visit in person to view and sample some of the kitchens and wardrobes or have a chat with their leading design team. They also offer Virtual appointments and have an unmatched after sales service to make sure your Envision experience is exceptional from start to finish.

Contact the team today on 051345326 or book a free consultation on their website!

