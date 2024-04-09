Mount Congreve celebrating one year open  

The majestic Mount Congreve Gardens are celebrating their first anniversary and are offering the ‘Gift of the Gardens’ to visitors for the month of April 2024.

With a special ‘Gift of the Gardens ticket’ visitors to the gardens will be able to enjoy a variety of special offers, from the gift of complimentary access for a friend to 10E off family tickets, to 10E off an annual membership with a garden entry purchase from April 2nd to 30th 2024.

The ‘Gift of the Gardens’ ticket will be printed in local newspapers during the week of March 25th and locals are encouraged to pick up a local newspaper, cut out the pass and plan a visit to the beautiful gardens; the ‘Mount Congreve Gardens Pass’ will be valid for visits from April 2nd to 30th, 2024. Booking in advance is not required.

Conde Nast Traveller recently tipped Mount Congreve Gardens in their 'Best Place To Go' 2024 plus the New York Times includes Mount Congreve Gardens in their ‘52 Places to Go for 2024’, plus the Irish Independent’s ‘FAB50 Places to Stay’ and recently awarded the ‘Best Newcomer’ at the Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards 2024.

Described as ‘A World of Gardens’ the entire collection at Mount Congreve features plants from every continent in the world consisting of more than 3,000 different trees and shrubs, more than 2,000 rhododendrons, 600 camellias, 300 Acer cultivars, 600 conifers, 250 climbers and 1,500 herbaceous plants. It is home to one of the largest collections of plants in Ireland.

Mount Congreve’s 70 acres of woodland gardens surround an elegant 18th-century mansion overlooking the River Suir which includes intensively planted woodlands, a walled garden and 16km of walking trails along; visitors can also enjoy a glimpse into times gone by at Mount Congreve House along with the beautiful new Stables Café and Visitor Centre with delicious menus curated by The Pantry by CLIFF available from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

In addition from the beginning of April, direct access to Mount Congreve Gardens from the Waterford Greenway will be available with the greenway gate being open from 10 am to 4 pm 7 days per week, where the CLIFF Coffee Dock will re-open offering a full coffee menu and a menu of savoury and sweet treats with the bonus of a Dog menu too.

Mount Congreve House is now open to visitors for the first time in its history. The house and gardens are open year-round 7 days a week with daily rate access and membership on offer. For more see: www.mountcongreve.com

With thanks to Waterford City & County Council, Mount Congreve Gardens can offer the ‘Gift of the Gardens’ for April 2024.