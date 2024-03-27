Waterford Lions ClubSay Thank You

President Dr. Tony Lee and members of Waterford Lions Club would like to take this opportunity to thank you the people of Waterford for your kindness and generosity during their recent Christmas Hamper Appeal. This was the 46th year of our Appeal and your support never wavered over all the years. Our fund raising covered many aspects i.e Street Collections, Auction, Christmas Carol Concert, Teddy Bear Raffles, Lunch at Bodega, Bingo and Whiskey Tasting. Your support in all of these was truly magnificent. We would like to pay a special thank You to our Business Community who once again were very generous in their Donations and also in supplying items for our Auction.

Because of your kindness concern and generosity we reached our target and were able to provide food for those less fortunate in our City.

To you the people of Waterford we say

“YOU ARE SIMPLY THE BEST”