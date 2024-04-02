Woman dies in South Tipperary crash

Robert Forrest

A woman in her 30’s has died following a two-car collision in South Tipperary on Friday night.

The incident occurred on the N24 at Kilsheelan, near the Waterford border, at approximately 10pm.

A female passenger in one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the deceased was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford, where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Four others involved in the crash were hospitalised.

The male driver of the car, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a passenger of the second car, both males in their late teens, were also transferred to University Hospital Waterford with injuries believed not to be life-threatening.

Another passenger of the second car, a woman in her late teens, was transferred to Tipperary University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

This incident brings the number of deaths lost on Irish roads so far in 2024 up to 56.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and were travelling in the area of the N24 at Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary, on Friday, March 29, between 9.30pm and 10.10pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.