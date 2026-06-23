Poor box donation for mechanic found with drugs

A mechanic charged with drug possession was recently afforded the chance to avoid a conviction.

Bobby Durand Sinnott (28) with an address at 178 Clonard Park, Ballybeg, appeared before Judge Mark O’Connell at Waterford District Court last month. He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug (namely cannabis) for personal use, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

The court was told that at around 9.00pm on 18 October 2025, Gardaí observed a man enter a vehicle in the area of Clonard Park, and they became ‘suspicious’ of him.

Gardaí stopped and spoke to the man, identified as the accused, and found €30 worth of cannabis after searching his vehicle. He admitted possessing the drugs for personal use, it was heard.

It was noted in court that the accused has two previous convictions that are unrelated to this matter.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty highlighted that his client is a ‘hard-working’ mechanic and a father. Mr. Delahunty asked if the accused could avail of the opportunity to avoid a drugs conviction.

Judge O’Connell invited the accused to make a €500 donation to St Vincent de Paul, indicating that the matter will be struck out if this is completed before 3 September 2026.

However, handing down his verdict, the judge told the accused: “You won’t get this chance again, concentrate on something else if you’re looking to get a hit.”

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power