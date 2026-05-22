Prison sentence for drug dealing offence

A man who pleaded guilty to sale and supply of drugs after Gardaí discovered over €5,000 worth of cannabis at his home has received a prison sentence.

Secoudo Idara (38) of 1 Barrett Court, Doyle Street, Waterford, appeared before Judge Eugene O’Kelly for a sentencing hearing at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court in April. He was charged with possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of unlawful sale and/or supply, contrary to Section 15(a) of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The court heard that on 13 August 2024, Gardaí executed a search warrant at the accused’s home on Doyle Street. As Gardaí searched the property, they noticed a ‘strong’ smell of cannabis around the back of the property, and a metal padlocked door at the end of the garden.

Gardaí opened the door and uncovered a separate overgrown lot, as well as a metal pipe. A plastic shopping bag containing cannabis to the value of €5,400 in individual deal bags and weighing scales were found within the pipe.

The accused was arrested by Gardaí, and initially denied knowledge of the cannabis.

However, two separate deal bags containing cannabis were then found in his shoe when he was searched at Waterford Garda Station. The bags had the same identifying design as what was found at the accused’s home.

The court was told that when questioned by Gardaí, the accused said: “I don’t sell drugs, I don’t do drugs,” and he made no admissions to sale and/or supply.

However, he admitted ownership of the two bags that were found in his possession at Waterford Garda Station.

It was noted in court that the accused has 20 previous convictions, all related to road traffic matters. He previously pleaded guilty to this offence in October 2025, and the matter was adjourned for a Probation report.

Acting for the defendant, counsel Gareth Hayden BL said that his client is originally from Guinea, but has been living in Ireland for a number of years.

Mr. Hayden highlighted that the accused was polite and co-operative with Gardaí, has no relevant previous convictions, and works as a night porter in a Waterford city hotel.

Mr. Hayden handed in two reference letters from the accused’s current and a previous employer to the court, saying that he has a “good work history.”

He outlined that while his client “didn’t accept responsibility when he ought to have, and a feeble attempt to deny”, the Probation report that was prepared concluded that he has a “medium risk of re-offending".”

Judge O’Kelly said that from reading the Probation report, it appeared that the accused “tried to persuade” his Probation Officer that he doesn’t sell drugs, despite entering a plea. The judge added: “what troubles me the most is the absence of real remorse.”

Judge O’Kelly said the gravity of the offence was on the “upper hand of the upper level” and set a headline sentence of four years.

However, he reduced this by one year due to the fact the accused was polite, entered an early guilty plea, and has a good work history.

Handing down the sentence, the judge said that the accused has a “significant lack of insight into the harmful effects of drug dealing.”

Judge O’Kelly sentenced the accused to three years imprisonment, with the final 18 months of the sentence suspended for a period of 18 months, on the condition that the accused engages with the Probation service on his release.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power