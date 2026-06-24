Prison sentence for shoplifting offences

A woman has been jailed after committing a number of shoplifting offences in Waterford.

Ruslana Balesko (58) with addresses at 39 Ballytruckle Road, Waterford and Lisanney Beg, Ballymote, Sligo, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court this month. She pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences Act) 2001.

Sergeant Michael Hickey outlined to the court that on 25 March 2026, Gardaí received a report of a theft of €50 worth of items from the Holland & Barrett store in City Square Shopping Centre. The accused was identified as being involved, and property was not recovered.

Sgt Hickey added that similar incidents occurred on 10 January and 26 February 2026, where the accused was identified as taking €109 worth of items from Tk Maxx, Poleberry, Waterford city, and €67 worth of items from Holland & Barrett. The items from both incidents were not recovered, Sgt Hickey said.

It was noted in court that the accused has three previous convictions, which includes theft.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said that the accused is Ukrainian, and came to Ireland with her daughter following the outbreak of the ongoing war.

Mr. Delahunty added that his client is working, and the offences occurred in the aftermath of Christmas when a lot of people can feel a ‘pinch.’ He asked Judge Staunton to avoid imposing a custodial sentence if possible.

Judge Staunton said that although he is ‘sympathetic’ to the accused’s situation, she has already come before the court for a theft related matter. The judge handed her a six month custodial sentence for the theft at TK Maxx. The other matters were taken into consideration.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power