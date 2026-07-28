Public water supply for Woodlands

Earlier this month, Minister of State Mary Butler confirmed that there had been a major development regarding the water supply to the Woodlands housing estate in Portlaw.

She commended Cllr. John O’Leary for his work on the matter and thanked Minister of Housing James Browne.

These developments come after increased pressure to connect the Woodlands Estate to the public Water Supply.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier this year, TD Conor McGuiness raised the Woodlands Estate in Portlaw where “almost 90 homes on a group water scheme are facing doubled annual fees this week and instability and constant uncertainty when it comes to their water supply.”

“The Government needs to fix the basics before launching more glossy plans and congratulating itself,” he added.

Earlier this month, the issue was raised again by TD David Cullinane, who acknowledged the extensive work on the issue by Cllr. Catherine Burke.

In reply to TD Cullinane, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said he would refer the matter to Minister Mary Butler, as she lives in Portlaw.

Shortly after this, with a seemingly intervention from Housing Minister James Browne, Minister Butler welcomed the update from Uisce Éireann that the Portlaw-based housing estate would finally be connected to the public water supply.

Following the July meeting of Comeragh Municipal District Council last week, where a council official said the Woodland’s estate “should be done in the next couple of weeks”, Cllr. Burke released a statement clarifying the expected timeline.

“Uisce Éireann has confirmed that a project manager is expected to be appointed in the third quarter of this year, with tender documents to issue shortly afterwards. A contractor is expected to be appointed before the end of the year, with the public water connection currently scheduled for delivery in the second or third quarter of 2027,” she said.

According to Cllr Burke the update represents real progress after years of campaigning by residents.

“This is genuinely welcome news and an important milestone for the residents of Woodlands,” Cllr. Burke said.

“The residents’ committee has worked tirelessly to keep this issue to the forefront, and they deserve enormous credit for their persistence and determination,” she said.

“While there is still some way to go before the connection is completed, residents now have a clear pathway and indicative timeline for delivery. After so many years of uncertainty, that is a significant step forward,” Cllr. Burke said.

“I also want to acknowledge the work of Deputies Conor D. McGuinness and David Cullinane, who have worked alongside me in raising this issue with Uisce Éireann and keeping pressure on all of the relevant authorities to ensure progress continued.”

Cllr. Burke committed to supporting the residents as the project moves forward.

“We will continue working together with the residents until the project is completed and every home in Woodlands is finally connected to the public water network,” she added.

TDs McGuinness and Cullinane emphasised that a permanent solution took far too long, as they praised residents for never letting the issue fall off the agenda.

They both said the project must now be implemented without any further delay.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme AARON KENT