Report examining crimes of convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally is published

A report examining the investigation into the crimes of convicted Waterford paedophile Bill Kenneally was published yesterday. (Tuesday, 9 June)

The report, conducted by the South East Commission of Investigation examines how Bill Kenneally, a prominent basketball coach sexually abused boys over several decades and how various institutions responded (or failed to respond) and whether opportunities to stop him were missed.

The publication of the report last Tuesday concludes an eight-year long examination into how complaints of Kenneally’s abuse were handled by individuals and State agencies and organisations, as the first complaint made against him in 1987 did not lead to a prosecution.

Kenneally was sentenced to 14 years and 2 months in prison in 2016 for sexually abusing ten boys between 1984 and 1987. He is now aged in his 70s, and received an additional four-and-a-half-year prison sentence in May 2023 for the abuse of five boys between December 1979 and March 1990. As well as a former sports coach, Kenneally also had strong family ties to the Fianna Fáíl party through his grandfather, uncle and cousin, who were all TD’s.

Key findings in the report note how Kenneally was a prolific and manipulative sexual predator and many people suspected or knew about his behaviour by the late 1980s, including senior Garda officers, clergy, politicians and parents of some victims.

The report noted that the 1987 Garda response was seriously deficient, while the health authorities also missed opportunities.

The Garda investigation which began in 2012 was praised as professional, thorough and responsible for ultimately bringing Kenneally to justice.

The Commission of Investigation was chaired by retired Judge Michael White and first heard public evidence in 2024 from a number of people including victims, Gardaí, the clergy, a number of retired Fianna Fáil politicians and party members.

Kenneally also addressed the Commission during the inquiry.

The report runs to 419 pages and consists of 17 chapters altogether. Chapter one provides an overview and outlines the criminal prosecutions of Kenneally.

A section of the chapter reads: “In late 1987, knowledge of some of his activities became known in Waterford to two senior Garda officers, and some other Gardaí, the Principal of the largest secondary school De La Salle, a retired politician, a senior clergyman, a psychiatrist, and to some parents of victims … In 2001 the retired politician, his son an elected politician, and the senior clergyman all became aware that he had continued to sexually abuse after being interviewed by Gardaí and warned about his behaviour on 30 December 1987.”

“The contact with An Garda Síochána in 1987 changed his behaviour, but did not stop his sexual abuse,” the report reads.

The case against Kenneally first arose from a complaint made by one of his victims, Jason Clancy, in 2012. A joint statement was also published yesterday by Phoenix Law firm on behalf of Mr. Clancy, along with other victims Kevin Keating, Colin Power, Barry Murphy and Paul Walsh.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has suggested that a state apology should be issued to the men, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin supporting this proposal, it has been reported.

Their statement reads: “After years of fighting for the truth, today is a very important day. We were abused as young boys in Waterford over 40 years ago – it should never have taken this long for the truth to come out.”

"From the most recent report to An Garda Síochána almost 15 years ago to today, it has been a painstaking process that has taken a heavy mental toll on all of us. It is vindicating to know that we were right all along, and that we were let down by every institution that was there to protect us.”

Read more about this story in the next edition of The Munster Express, out on Tuesday, 16 June.

Robyn Power