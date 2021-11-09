Abbey Community College – we’re back, we’re good and we’re very busy

In August, we welcomed back over 1000 students and staff including 180 first year students. Our carefully planned induction programme eased students and staff, new and old, into life in the Abbey.

In early September, we celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2021 when they received their Leaving Certificate results. This was an important milestone for these students and their families, our staff and the primary schools from which they came who were all so supportive throughout their time in Abbey Community College.

A positive of our large school is the ability to offer such a wide range of subjects for the Leaving Certificate. Our variety of subject choice allows students to pursue courses in Universities, Institutes of Technology and Colleges as well as entering trades and going straight into the world of work.

Our Student Leaders have also been very busy this term. Our Cara Leaders have given of their time generously to work with new students to the school. Our Student Council has been elected and has already commenced work on behalf of their peers.

As a school, we enjoyed a whole-school liturgy over our intercom system. Classes stopped and reflected while Fr O’Shea and members of our Student Council read prayers and reflections. The theme chosen by our Student Council was ‘Our Voice is our Gift’. Through reflections, they encouraged us to use our voices to promote positivity, justice, inclusivity, truth and empathy in our school community.

A productive school term included the move from 40 minute to one-hour long lessons. Many additional teaching and learning events were organised including Maths Week, educational workshops and school trips. The return of some co-curricular and extra-curricular activities has also been welcomed. It has been fantastic to see students engage with their peers and staff outside the classroom environment.

It is important that in Abbey Community College, we promote a positive school culture. We do this by recognising and rewarding positive behaviour in many ways. Our Positive Behaviour Programme includes formal and informal praise given directly to students, our positive points system, our certificates of special recognition and our class reward system. Congratulations to all who have contributed this term to making Abbey Community College a positive learning environment.

The end of Term 1 has been marked in recent years with our annual Hallowe’en event organised by our school Justice Group. iCAN Spook the Abbey was a fun day where students and staff dressed up. €1400 was raised for this year’s chosen charity, iCAN (Irish Children’s Arthritis Network).

As we return to another busy term, our school community will continue to show our school values with enthusiasm and commitment while working together towards excellence.