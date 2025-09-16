SETU appoints first Chief Operations Officer

South East Technological University (SETU) has announced the appointment of its very first Chief Operations Officer (COO), David Denieffe.

The appointment represents an important step in SETU’s journey and organisational development.

A former officer with the Irish Defence Forces, Mr. Denieffe has held key responsibilities in facilities management in Ireland and Lebanon, while also leading the development of the Defence Forces’ first telecommunications network.

Following his military service, he embarked on a distinguished academic career of over 25 years, holding senior leadership roles in higher education, including as Vice President at SETU.

An engineer by profession, David studied Electronic Engineering at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG), before completing a Master’s degree in Telecommunications Engineering at Dublin City University (DCU). He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of Engineers Ireland. Over the past 25 years, he has become a respected academic leader, publishing more than 40 technical papers and taking on senior positions that have seen him lead on global strategic partnerships, champion change management, and improve the student experience at SETU.

David serves on the Board of SETU Novus and is a Director of Educampus Ltd. He is also Vice Rector on the Governing Board of EU-CONEXUS, a transnational European University alliance.

Speaking on the appointment, Professor Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, said,"David Denieffe’s appointment as SETU’s first COO is a wonderful milestone for our university. David brings with him a remarkable breadth of experience, from his military service to his academic leadership. David’s commitment to operational excellence in support of our students, staff, and stakeholders, locally and internationally, will help drive SETU’s impact in the years ahead.”

Reflecting on his new role, David said, "It is a privilege to be appointed as SETU’s first Chief Operations Officer. This role is about people, supporting our students and staff, building partnerships, and helping SETU to thrive as a university. I am looking forward to continuing this journey alongside so many dedicated colleagues."

Outside of his professional life, David is a committed volunteer and sports leader. He serves as Chairperson of the Governance Committee of Athletics Ireland and Chairperson of the National Planning and Training Committee of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA). He is recognised as an expert in club development, governance, and planning within Irish sport. Fluent in Irish, he is also an executive sponsor on Bord Gaeilge na hOllscoile and leads SETU’s engagement with Gaeltacht na nDéise.

Caption: David Denieffe, SETU’s first Chief Operations Officer. Photo: Brownes Photography