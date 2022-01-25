Pre-season friendly – Easy five goal victory for Waterford FC

Cobh Ramblers 0

Waterford FC 5

Matt Keane

Waterford FC opened up their pre-season games in the Stephen Ireland Astrfo Turf pitch in Cobh on Saturday last and they recorded a facile five nil victory. Phoenix Patterson (24), Trialist A (45), Owen Oseni (51), Junior Quitirna (84), and Owen Oseni (90) were the goalscorers.

The new Blues manager Ian Morris was happy with the outcome. “That is a good start for us. It was good to play on the pitch because it is the same surface as the one in Athlone and of course we play our first league game there in February. It was a case of playing two different elevens just to give everyone a chance to get some gametime into their legs. As we go on during the coming weeks we will get better. Some of the academy players such as Liam Kervick and Owen Oseni did very well indeed. We have some good games coming up during the next few weeks and we will be ready for the start of the season . Hopefully we will score a few more goals in those games. This was a positive start for us and I am very pleased.”

Waterford FC (First half): Murphy. Trialist A, Forrest, Griffin, Wordsworth, Kavanagh, En-Neyah,Green, Sobowale, Cantwell, Patterson.

Waterford FC (Second half): Martin, Power, Nolan, Larkin, Milambo, O’Keeffe, Trialist 2, Quitirna, Trialist 3, Oseni, Kervick.