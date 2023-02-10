Success for Master Franks Academy at Dutch Open Championships

Students from the Master Franks Taekwon-Do Academy in Waterford enjoyed considerable success at the Dutch Open Championships in Helmond. The Netherlands last month.

Athletes from 17 countries including Ukraine, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Finland, Canada, England, and many others took part in this tournament which is considered to be one of the toughest in Europe.

The entire team performed with great courage and skill and trained incredibly hard for this event.

Five medals were won for sparring: gold for Aoibhe Ryan, silver medals were won by Saoirse Mullaney, Chloe Hennessy and Matthew Franks while Ben Latham won a bronze medal.

To win medals on the international stage in a tournament like this is an incredible achievement for the club and Master Neil Franks would like to congratulate the entire team for their dedication and effort.

Catherine Power