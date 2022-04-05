Superb De La Salle crowned Munster champions

De La Salle 7

St Francis (Rochestown, Cork) 2

Matt Keane

The extraordinary run of success by the De La Salle teams continued in Cahir Park last week.

Seven days previously the Under 19 side won their Munster title and following this latest victory by the Under 17 side it means De La Salle have now got two teams in All-Ireland semi-finals.

It really is a fabulous achievement.

De La Salle, Under 17 Munster Champions

Dylan Meagher-Quinlan and Conor Keane were the net-finders during the first half in Cahir and they went in at the interval leading 4-2.

The Cork outfit were expected to come out with all guns blazing in the second half but it was De La Salle who continued to take the game to St Francis and they scored three more goals without reply. Conor Keane led the riot with a blistering hat-trick. Sean Keane, Mikey Carroll, Shane O’Sullivan and Dylan Meagher-Quinlan also got their names on the scoresheet.

They will now head to the UCD Complex for their All-Ireland last four encounter. Needless to say there is an incredible buzz in the college due to the fact that two DLS teams are just 180 minutes away from an amazing All-Ireland double.

Conor Keane scored a hat-trick for De La Salle

Dylan Meagher-Quinlan, who was also on the scoresheet, with the cup

De La Salle Squad: Dara Kavanagh, Jason Healy, Adam Queally, Chris Bisi Kochercalkal, Sean Keane, Jack Douglas, Conor McCabe, George Lyons, Mickey Carroll, Jake Coffey, David Power, Dylan Meagher Quinlan, Shane O’Sullivan, Jake O’Halloran, Jack Twomey, Callum Flynn, Sam Ahearne, Conor Kane, Conor Tobin, Romeo Akachuknu, David Leavy.