Waterford Sports Partnership welcomes Olympian David Gillick to Waterford

Marathon Kids Ireland ambassador and Olympian David Gillick visited Our Lady of Mercy Girls and St. Stephen’s De La Salle Boys National Schools, as both are taking part in the Marathon Kids Ireland eight-week programme.

Targeted at 5th and 6th class students, the programme covers topics on healthy eating, hydration, health and well-being and the benefits of taking part in sport. The students take part in four running sessions each week for eight weeks, until they cover the accumulative distance of a Marathon ( 26.2 miles).

Marathon Kids Ireland ambassador and Olympian David Gillick and Brian O’Neill, Waterford Sports Partnership are pictured with 5th and 6th class students and staff from Our Lady of Mercy Girls Primary School after they took part in the start of the Marathon Kids Ireland eight-week programme.

David Gillick and Brian O’Neill, are pictured with 5th and 6th class students and staff from St. Stephen’s De La Salle Boys National School after they took part in the start of the Marathon Kids Ireland eight-week programme. Photos: Noel Browne

Organised by Waterford Sports Partnership’s Youth Sports Development Officer Brian O Neill, the Marathon Kids Programme is a fantastic success, with over 500 students currently taking part in ten schools across Waterford City and County.