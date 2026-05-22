Successful Sale of The Munster Bar

Sherry Fitzgerald John Rohan and Halley Grace Auctioneers have confirmed the successful sale of the former Munster Bar property at 11 The Mall, Waterford, following a joint agency sales process.

Situated in the centre of Waterford’s renowned Viking Triangle, the property is one of the city’s most recognisable licensed premises. The site has served as a tavern since 1853 and has been owned and run by the Fitzgerald family for three generations, since 1953.

The landmark building attracted significant interest due to its prime location, established hospitality profile and long-term investment potential.

Union Bar and Restaurant will continue to operate from the premises and is not affected by the sale. The business remains securely in place as a tenant and continues to contribute to the vibrant food and beverage offering within the Viking Triangle.

Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan and Halley Grace Auctioneers would like to thank all parties involved in the transaction.