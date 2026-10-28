Suspended sentence for attempt to sell drugs

A Dungarvan woman found with over €12,000 worth of cannabis told Gardaí she was going to sell it to pay off rent arrears but “didn’t know how.”

Melissa Kelliher (51) of 13 St Thomas Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford, appeared before Judge Eugene O’Kelly at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court this month for sentencing. She pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug (namely cannabis) for the purpose of sale and/or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The court was told that Gardaí executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home in Dungarvan on 17 May 2025. During the search, Gardaí discovered cannabis herb and resin with a combined value of over €12,000, along with paraphernalia such as bags and scales.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and when questioned, told Gardaí she was behind on rent payments by €3,000. She said she was going to sell the drugs to pay this off but “didn’t know how.”

It was heard that she found the drugs while out for a walk in a public area near her home. During the interview, the accused also said she “doesn’t know” what cannabis is, and had “only seen it in tv shows like Breaking Bad.”

When the value of the cannabis found was put to her by Gardaí, she told them: “I’m stupid, thank you for explaining.”

It was noted in court that the accused has no previous convictions, and receives a weekly disability benefit of €242.

Defence counsel Brian O’Shea BL highlighted that his client had the drugs for the purpose of clearing her debt, and had not established a ‘customer base.’

The barrister argued that because the accused did not sell any of the drugs, this put the offence on the ‘lower range’ of culpability, and showed her ‘naivety.’ Mr. O’Shea noted that the accused was sent forward from the District Court on a signed guilty plea, which was “the earliest possible opportunity” to plead, while also acknowledging aggravating factors in the case such as the quantity of the drugs and the intended financial benefit of the accused.

Judge O’Kelly said that the offence was at the ‘upper end’ of the low range of gravity, due to the combined value of the cannabis herb and resin, and set a headline sentence of four years imprisonment.

The judge reduced this sentence by 18 months due to mitigating factors such as the rent arrears faced by the defendant, her disability, signed guilty plea, lack of previous convictions, and co-operation with Gardaí.

The judge also noted that a ‘positive’ Probation report was handed in to the court, which indicated the defendant has a ‘low-risk’ of reoffending.

Judge O’Kelly handed the accused a sentence of two years and six months, which will be fully suspended. A destruction order was granted for the drugs.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power