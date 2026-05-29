Suspended sentence for money laundering involving over €45k

A young man who pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering a sum of over €45,000 recently received a fully suspended sentence.

Aaron Mbambi (22) of 76 Abbeylands, Ferrybank, Waterford, appeared before Judge Eugene O’Kelly for a sentencing hearing at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court at the end of April. He was charged with money laundering, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, which related to the illegal laundering a total of €45,380.92 through his Revolut account throughout a period of time between 24 November 2021 and 12 January 2022.

Garda Jane Cotter told the court that the accused was arrested by Gardaí in March 2025, and when interviewed, he admitted to selling his Revolut account details to a person who contacted him via the app TikTok. The accused told Gardaí that the person he sold the account to said that he would be able to make money from it.

It was noted that several transactions were made by the account during that period, with some involving Norwegian Krone. Some of the transactions were also made to accounts in Lithuania and Portugal.

The court also heard that the accused told Gardaí when questioned that he no longer had access to the account after it was sold. However, investigating Garda members believed that he did have control over it, and that he made several transactions to his family and friends using the account.

Garda Cotter added that the accused set up the Revolut account shortly before his 18th birthday, and when Gardaí asked him during the interview if it was reckless to sell his account details, he replied: “to think about it, yeah.” However, Garda Cotter also acknowledged that the accused was co-operative and polite to Gardaí throughout his period of arrest.

Acting for the defendant, counsel Gareth Hayden BL highlighted to Judge O’Kelly that his client has no previous convictions, has come to no adverse Garda attention since he was arrested, and made admissions when he was interviewed. He said that the accused is a “young man who made a very serious mistake.”

Mr. Hayden outlined that his client is part of a Christian community group in Waterford city, where he teaches groups of young people about the “dangers of this type of offending.”

Several testimonial letters from fellow members of the community group were presented to the judge. One letter said the matter before the court “doesn’t fully reflect his character” and mentioned that he has shown remorse.

Another letter from a group member said the accused “carries himself with maturity and integrity” and that he “expresses genuine regret by educating others on the dangers” of this type of offending.

A letter of apology from the accused was also presented to the judge, in which he said that he takes “full accountability” for his actions, and wishes to have a ‘positive’ impact on young people in Waterford going forward.

Judge O’Kelly said that he is “long past” the point of hearing innocent explanations from young people who give their account details to others, as they have been “warned over and over again” about the dangers of it. He added that it would send a strong message if they were sent to prison.

The judge told the court it was ‘hard’ to see how one letter described the accused as acting with ‘maturity’, when he had facilitated the theft of over €45,000.

Judge O’Kelly set a headline sentence of four years, which was reduced by one year due to the accused’s early guilty plea, his lack of previous convictions, and his work with young people advising about the dangers of cybercrime.

Judge O’Kelly handed the accused a three year sentence, which will be fully suspended for a period of three years, acknowledging that if he comes back before the court for any reason during this period, then he will have to serve the sentence.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power