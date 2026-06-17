Teenage cyclist dies in West Waterford collision

A teenager has died following a road collision in west Waterford yesterday morning (Tuesday, 16 June).

The male cyclist was fatally injured after his bike collided with a parked lorry on the N72 road near Ballygalane, Lismore, shortly after 11.00am. The male driver of the lorry was uninjured in the collision.

Gardaí and the emergency services responded immediately to the incident. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transported to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for a post mortem examination. The coroner has been notified.

The road was closed for a period of time for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed the incident to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N72 between Lismore and Cappoquin, Co. Waterford between 10.30am and 11.15am 16th June, 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí”.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on (058) 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the spokesperson concluded.