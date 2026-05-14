Threatened to damage Dog Pound

A man who threatened to damage Waterford Dog Pound has been ordered to make a €200 donation to the building, in order to avoid a conviction.

Irial O’Rourke (43) of 232 Larchville, Browns Road, Waterford, appeared at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month before Judge John Cheatle. He pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to damage property, contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Damage Act 1991. This related to an incident in February 2025.

Inspector Eoin Doyle told the court that on 1 February 2025, Gardaí received a report from Waterford Dog Pound about a man who had threatened to damage the building. A man, identified as the accused, had gone there to reclaim his dog, and during the course of an argument with a warden, produced a sledgehammer and made the threat to cause damage, Insp. Doyle said. It was highlighted that no threat was made towards the warden, but only towards the building.

It was noted in court that the accused has 14 previous convictions, which are unrelated to this matter.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said that on the day, his client brought his dog to a family member’s house, and someone in the area who was unfamiliar with the dog reported it to the warden, who seized it.

The solicitor added that as the accused went to collect his dog, a conversation that he had with the warden escalated, which led to the incident.

Mr Delahunty also highlighted that his client has no mental health problems or issues with alcohol or drugs.

Judge Cheatle asked Mr Delahunty if his client would like to make a donation to the Dog Pound to avoid a conviction, which the solicitor said was “a very good idea.”

The judge invited the accused to make a €200 donation to Waterford Dog Pound.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power