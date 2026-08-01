Time To Give Youth Its Fling

Brian Flannery

Hurling, mind, is certainly on the hind tit so-to-speak this year. We have just three games at inter-county level to be played, with the All-Ireland semi-finals scheduled this weekend. Whisper it, but we badly could do with a couple of good games at HQ this weekend. The hurling scene is very quiet at the moment. Best game in the world? Sure, but why so few involved? Sin scéal eile.

The new rules have rejuvenated football, with Louth, Mayo and Dublin an unlikely trio into the final four alongside the favourites Kerry. Elsewhere, the Soccer World Cup has shown that America is a country for old men after all. Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Kane et al are grabbing the headlines. Shamrock Rovers player Pico López too is no spring chicken but is nonetheless doing his Cape Verde heritage and Dublin birthplace proud. World Cups rarely disappoint, and the 2026 version has made a good start.

Closer to home in the east of the county, we’ve already got Junior and Intermediate championships under way. St Mollerans from Carrick-on-Suir are making the running with two wins from two and look a good bet for Intermediate success. The youthful pair of David Comerford and Gearóid O’Shea add a little inter-county class to a very useful outfit. Tramore had rookie Josh Zelkovic and Kieran McGrath starring in their round two win over Erin’s Own last Saturday night. Jamie Shanahan is a valuable addition to the Poleberry side but will need a little help from his friends if a title tilt is to transpire. Butlerstown have another graduate from James O’Connor’s All-Ireland minor winning panel, Cillian Brennan, manning the pivotal centre-back position. Meanwhile Dunhill have the evergreen Eamonn Murphy still banging in goals, proving class is indeed permanent. Fenor, with their young star Sean Mackey too, are out of the blocks quickly making a winning start to their junior campaign. Plenty of action at all levels.

However, this weekend sees all twelve senior hurling teams into the fray in round one of the championship. There is an increased level of jeopardy this year following Mount Sion’s successful proposal to reduce the number of senior teams to just ten for 2027. Time to give youth a fling, with the majority of the 2025 All-Ireland minor winners becoming eligible to play adult hurling this season.

Ballygunner ‘A’ – that’s the All-Ireland club champions to you and me – will have too much for their neighbours Passage on Friday night. Ballygunner ‘B’ make their senior debut facing Roanmore in their opening game on Saturday afternoon at Walsh Park. Irrespective of results, Ballygunner ‘B’ we already know will be one of the three teams relegated to Premier Intermediate for next season. Given Ballygunner’s strength in depth, I reckon Ballygunner seconds will have points on the board before the end of their five group games. I imagine also the likes of James Comerford, Jack Power and a fit-again Cormac Spain will all see senior action of one kind or another before the season concludes. Eanna McHugh, Eoin Burke and Caoilinn Reville will bolster the options for the Sky Blues in this interesting round one game. De La Salle have Shane Power, Conor Power and Darragh Keane waiting in the wings to make their senior debuts and it will be a shock if they don’t manage to get the better of Ferrybank in their opening game. Mount Sion badly need the injection of youth that the likes of Tadhg Corcoran, Aaron Coughlan, Tommy Kennedy, Bradley Penkert and Jack Teehan all can provide. Last season’s beaten finalists will be hoping for a winning start when travelling to Fraher Field to face Lismore on Sunday night. Hugo Quann is a Rolls-Royce of a player and can fill a spot or two for Lismore, while his cousin Pierce Quann will make his senior debut for Dungarvan in their difficult opening round game against Fourmilewater.

It would be unwise to make too many early-season predictions until we get to see the runners and riders in the flesh. Many clubs have lost players to emigration, with De La Salle’s Thomas Douglas popping up on social media scoring goals in New York. Ben Flanagan and Luke O’Brien will be missing for Mount Sion, with the defensive duo opting for Bondi Beach instead of Tramore Beach. No accounting for taste really. Injury is another concern for many teams. Best to hold our whisht then until we rule the roost over those who turn up fit and ready for action. A player’s best ability is often their availability. No medals are handed out in July, but momentum is important all the same.

Seconds out, round one.