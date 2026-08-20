Tourist assaulted worker at train station

A Kildare man recently appeared in court for assaulting a worker at Plunkett Train Station while visiting Waterford city.

David Kelly (33) of 21 Ardrew Fields, Dun Brinn, Athy, Co. Kildare, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court in July. He pleaded guilty to assault, contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that after 8.00pm on 28 February 2026, Gardaí received a report concerning an incident at Plunkett Train Station, Waterford city. The accused was due to catch a train that evening and was running late. When a worker at the station informed him it was going to leave in two minutes, the accused reacted by grabbing him by the coat, and putting his forehead on him in a “headbutt like gesture”, Sgt Phelan said.

It was noted in court that no victim impact statement was offered, and the accused has previous convictions for only road traffic matters.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham highlighted that his client travelled to court from Kildare, and despite the fact the case was only in for mention, offered a guilty plea.

Mr Cunningham said the accused had been in Waterford for two days with a friend and was travelling back home at the time after drinking that day.

The solicitor added that while it was an ‘appalling scenario’ for the worker to have been met with, the accused had ‘no recollection’ of what happened, but still attempted to make contact with the train station to apologise.

Mr Cunningham concluded by highlighting that his client brought a letter of apology with him to court, has no relevant previous convictions, and no other matters pending.

Judge Staunton said it was a ‘horrible situation’ and that the accused was “horribly abusive and confrontational” to a man “doing his job.” The judge acknowledged that the accused has no similar previous convictions, and had offered an apology to the victim.

Judge Staunton ordered the accused to pay €1,500 in compensation to the worker at the train station before 1 March 2027.

The judge then put the matter back to 23 March 2027, indicating that he will consider on that date if the charge can be struck out or not.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power