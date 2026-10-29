Trial of bus driver adjourned

The case of a bus driver accused of dangerous driving relating to a fatal collision that claimed the lives of two Waterford teenagers in 2024 has been adjourned to next month.

Adrian Doyle, of Ard Glas, Abbey Road, Ferrybank, is charged with dangerous driving, relating to a collision between a bus and an e-scooter that occurred on the Cork Road, Waterford city, in the early hours of June 2024.

Teenagers Gilbert Collins (15) and Awuzwa Idris (17), who were both on-board the e-scooter, died in the collision.

The case was mentioned during the first day of the new legal term at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court this month, before Judge Eugene O’Kelly. Defence counsel Gareth Hayden BL, instructed by solicitor Ken Cunningham, told the court the matter is ready to proceed, and requested for it to be listed for trial on 3 November 2026.

This date was consented to by State prosecutor Niall Storan BL, and Judge O’Kelly adjourned the trial to next month.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power