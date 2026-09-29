Tributes paid on passing of former Cllr. Seamus O’Donnell

The death has occurred of former Waterford Councillor, Seamus O’Donnell. Along with being an elected representative Seamus was a Peace Commissioner and had deep ties to Seana Phobal GAA. He was a widely respected local character and a passionate political advocate.

Seamus was elected in the Dungarvan District as Independent in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

His political colleagues have led the tributes.

TD Conor D. McGuinness said, “I am saddened to hear of the passing of former councillor Seamus O’Donnell.

“Seamus was a neighbour of mine, and we had the privilege of serving together on Waterford City and County Council over the years. He was a proud Seana Phobal man and was part of the local political and community landscape for many years.

“His passing will be felt by many who knew him through his years of public service and his connections across the community.

I extend my sincere condolences to his wife, his sons and the wider O’Donnell clan at this sad time. I wish them strength and comfort in the days ahead.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Fellow Dungarvan area Councillor, Damien Geoghegan, also extended his sympathies and respect, saying, “I was very sorry to hear the news this morning of the passing of Séamus O’Donnell overnight.

“Séamusín, as he was known to his many friends, was a wonderful colleague on the Council, and indeed a great friend to so many.

“Seamus had a warm personality and a great sense of humour, and was widely-popular amongst his fellow-Councillors and amongst the staff throughout Waterford City and County Council.

“It was always a pleasure to join him for a coffee before our meetings, where serious conversation would mix with the craic and banter about “John Paul’s”.

“Séamus was an honourable colleague, who worked hard as a Councillor, and was loyal to his constituents, especially those in his beloved An Sean Phobal agus An Rinn.

“Sincere sympathies to all of Séamus’ family and indeed his many friends.

“Codhladh sámh Séamusín”