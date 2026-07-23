US Ambassador visits Teagasc Oak Park

Teagasc welcomed the Ambassador of the United States of America to Ireland, His Excellency, Mr. Edward Sharp Walsh, to Teagasc Oak Park, Carlow recently.

Mr. Liam Herlihy, Teagasc Chairperson and Professor Frank O’ Mara, Teagasc Director welcomed the Ambassador and outlined how a financial contribution in the 1950’s from the United States Government led to the setting up of An Foras Talúntais (AFT), the Agricultural Research Institute in Ireland. This organisation was one of the predecessors of Teagasc, the Agriculture and Food Development Authority in Ireland.

Existing areas of collaboration between Teagasc and research and academic institutions, and with food companies in the United States, were discussed.

Six US food companies have researchers located in the National Food Innovation Hub based in Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, County Cork, where they interact with Teagasc expertise and utilise the state-of-the-art facilities available and the MTL food processing pilot plant.

There are close ties between Teagasc and many US Universities, with numerous Teagasc staff having completed their PhD’s in the United States and have subsequently maintained and developed close research collaborations.

A copy of two books, ‘Growing Knowledge’, a history of An Foras Talúntais and a copy of ‘Oak Park: People, Place and Politics’, by Catherine Delaney, were presented to Ambassador Walsh by Liam Herlihy, Teagasc Chairperson.